Renovations complete on animal clinic saved by Muskegon Humane Society

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After months of renovations, an animal clinic in Muskegon offering low-cost veterinary services is open for business.

Back in August, the Muskegon Humane Society stepped in to save Pay it Forward Animal Outreach.

The space on Sherman Boulevard has been renamed Big Lake Community Animal Clinic.

“It's going to help pets stay in their homes and not depend on the shelters and it's going to allow shelters to be able to get their pets vaccinated, spayed and neutered and prepared for adoption sooner so they can make more space and save more lives," Alexis Robertson, Executive Director of Big Lake Community Animal Clinic said.

Now there are dedicated spay and neuter surgical areas, general operating rooms for dental procedures, a post-surgery recovery area and a quiet place to say goodbye to your furry friend when it's time for them to cross the rainbow bridge.

“This was an unplanned acquisition, definitely. So thankfully, the Bissell Pet Foundation stepped in and promised a matching gift of $50,000. And that allowed us the grace to be able to do the renovations needed to be able to offer the services that we know the community's missing at a low cost," Robertson said.

The clinic is open five days a week.

“We have two veterinarians here but we are actively looking for additional veterinary help to offset different days or looking for a full-time one that's going to help us spay and neuter multiple days and get these animals in the community fixed and help lower the pet population," Robertson said.

Staff at the clinic have been busy training, so they're not doing spay and neuter surgeries for the public just yet.

“We'll be continuing through the month just helping out local shelters, getting those pets ready for adoption, and getting them home for the holidays. And then we're looking at starting the new year by offering surgeries to the public."

Big Lake Community Animal clinic is already making a big impact in the community.

The pet food pantry has been moved to the Muskegon Humane Society animal shelter.

