This senior dog is wishing for a forever home before Christmas

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season? The Muskegon Humane Society may have your perfect match.

Princess is a senior toy poodle at 15 years old. She is deaf and blind but still a very happy girl!

Unfortunately, she was surrendered this month because her owner couldn’t care for her any longer.

Princess has dry eyes, which contributed to her blindness, but she's been on medicated eye drops since coming to the shelter and it's been helping.

Shelter staff say Princess loves to be held and loved on and she is potty trained. She would be okay being in a home with other animals.

All Princess needs now is a nice warm bed or a comfortable lap to spend her golden years in. Could that be with you?

