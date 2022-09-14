Meet our September Underdog: A cat named Pinot

This sweet boy is a little shy when he's first warming up to you, but as soon as you're his buddy he will greet you with an excited chirp.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 Loves Pets, and that includes those we call The Underdogs, and Cats! - The ones who have been at the Shelter far too long, and need to find a forever home.

Meet Pinot! This sweet boy is a little shy when he's first warming up to you, but as soon as you're his buddy, he will greet you with an excited chirp and will trot right up to you to rub up against you. If he's really happy that day he'll flop over and will let you pet his perfect fluffy tummy. He loves belly rubs!

Pinot likes to spend time on his cat tree and watch passers-by out the window, and he LOVES being around other cats! He tries to befriend any cat he meets and loves to snuggle up to them, so he would definitely do best in a home with a feline friend.

He has lived with dogs successfully and wouldn't mind some older kiddos to play with.

He was quite timid when he arrived at the shelter. Lots of movement and noises are still scary to him, so it's recommended he go to a quieter home where he can continue to come out of his shell.

He is a very sweet and fun boy that is going to be a great addition to someone's family.

You can learn more about Pinot HERE.

