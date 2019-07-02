As soon as you realize your pet has gone missing, it's important to establish a loose time frame for how long they've been running free.

If it's been a short amount of time, be sure to first check your neighborhood. Dogs who have been missing for several hours likely have either made it several miles away or been picked up.

Typically, members of the public will take found dogs to the county shelter. The shelter to check first depends on the county you live in. The three shelters below post all found animals online.

Kent County:

Kent County Animal Shelter - (616) 632-7300

740 Fuller Avenue NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Ottawa County:

Harbor Humane Society - (616) 399-2119

14345 Bagley Street

West Olive, MI 49460

Muskegon County:

Pound Buddies - (231) 724-6500

1300 E Keating Avenue

Muskegon, MI 49442

Shelters are required by the state to hold stray dogs for four business days, or seven business days if the dog is micro-chipped or has a known owner. Start by checking the shelter in your county, but be sure to broaden your search to other county shelters as time goes on.

If your dog is not at one of the shelters upon first check, turn to social media. There are a number of groups dedicated to connecting pet owners and lost pets.

Ottawa County Lost Pets

Muskegon County Lost & Found Pets

Kent County Lost & Found Pets

Next Door

Officer Claire Barker with Kent County Animal Control said the more you share photos of your pet the better, but the best thing you can do is have an up-to-date microchip.

Microchips are one of the best preventative measures a pet owner can take. The key is keeping the phone number and home address linked to your pet's microchip up to date. The Kent County Animal Shelter administers microchips for $15.

If you find a dog, either take the dog to the county shelter or call for help.

Kent County Animal Control - (616) 632-7304

Ottawa County Dispatch - (616) 994-7850

Muskegon County Dispatch - (231) 722-3524

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.

