FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Muskegon County pet owners in need of low-cost spay and neuter services will soon have an new option to get those services.

Kentwood based C-SNIP, a nonprofit spay/neuter clinic will open a second clinic at 6130 Airline Road on Dec. 3.

It's the same location where the West Michigan Spay and Neuter Clinic provided spay and neuter services for many years. WMSNC closed in October, first due to increasing expenses and what the clinic's board called a business model that no longer worked. A sign still hanging on the closed clinic's door directs clients to C-SNIP's Kentwood location—45 miles to the east.

"The West Michigan Spay Neuter Clinic was a sister organization to us," said Sharon Caldwell-Newton, C-SNIP Executive Director. "It was a sad day for everyone including us when they made that difficult decision to close."

C-SNIP staff are making final arrangements to open the second clinic next month.

"We have a staff that are so dedicated and excellent at what they do," Caldwell-Newton said. "We've been dividing up the work and conquering the tasks."

C-SNIP is a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit veterinary clinic. Since 2001, C-SNIP spayed/neutered over 175,000 dogs and cats.

C-SNIP charges $85 for a dog and $45 for a cat spay/neuter and also offers vaccines, microchips and flea treatment both at the time of surgery and during outreach vaccine clinics.

Grants and charitable donations allow C-SNIP to reduced fees even further when an owner has a financial hardship.

"We're here in the community to make spay-neuter services accessible to people who may not have a private veterinarian or can't afford surgical services for their pet," Caldwell-Newton said.

The Fruitport clinic will offer surgeries two days a week in December and three days a week starting in January.

Appointments for the lakeshore clinic can be made by calling 616-455-8220.

