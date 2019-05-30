GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The month of May is National Pet Month, so what's a better time to spoil our four-legged family members? Some folks from Pet Supplies Plus in Grand Rapids showed us some fun ways we can spoil our pets and get ready for summer!

Pamper your pooches - Take your pet to the "spa" to get a nice nail clipping, brushing, or bath. There are also a number of shampoos and conditioners you can buy to do it yourself!

Fun in the sun - Get your pooch ready for summer with some new toys. Lots of dogs love to cool down on those hot summer days, and what a better way to do so than a doggy pool or sprinkler? If your dog doesn't like water, they'll love a new ball or squeaky toy!

Treat em' - If all else fails, what dog doesn't enjoy a good tasty treat? There are tons of options including those for the health conscious or for dogs who may have allergies! There are also a number of pet friendly recipes online to make your own treat at home! Your dog may also enjoy cooling down with some doggy ice cream!

