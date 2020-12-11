Start your holiday shopping with BISSELL Pet Foundation's Bark Friday Auction

The online auction is raising funds for pets in shelters and rescues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are coming fast -- find the perfect gift for the pet in your life during the Bark Friday online auction.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting the auction through Black Friday on November 27. The auction will raise funds for homeless pets in shelters and rescues.

Bark Friday has nearly 50 items to bid on, ranging from items for your furry friends to gifts those on your shopping list will love.

Some items are exclusive to West Michigan, where BISSELL Pet Foundation is located. A drive-thru will be set up at BISSELL headquarters for local winners. Shipping is available upon request.

One thing to note, all auction purchases are tax-deductible. 100 percent of the funds support the foundation's mission to help every homeless pet find a home.

Find more information about the Bark Friday auction and browse all the items at barkfriday.givesmart.com

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.