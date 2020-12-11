x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Pets

Start your holiday shopping with BISSELL Pet Foundation's Bark Friday Auction

The online auction is raising funds for pets in shelters and rescues.
Credit: LAURIE LONE
This is my adopt shelter pet "Flash" when I adopted him at 9 years old.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are coming fast -- find the perfect gift for the pet in your life during the Bark Friday online auction

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting the auction through Black Friday on November 27. The auction will raise funds for homeless pets in shelters and rescues. 

Bark Friday has nearly 50 items to bid on, ranging from items for your furry friends to gifts those on your shopping list will love.

Credit: BISSELL Pet Foundation

Some items are exclusive to West Michigan, where BISSELL Pet Foundation is located. A drive-thru will be set up at BISSELL headquarters for local winners. Shipping is available upon request. 

One thing to note, all auction purchases are tax-deductible. 100 percent of the funds support the foundation's mission to help every homeless pet find a home. 

Find more information about the Bark Friday auction and browse all the items at barkfriday.givesmart.com 

RELATED VIDEO:

RELATED: President-elect Joe Biden's dog, Major, to become first shelter dog in White House

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, these small ladybug lookalikes can be harmful for your pet

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.