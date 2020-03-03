FENNVILLE, Mich. — Five starved puppies were rescued from a roadside Sunday night in Fennville and taken to an animal rescue and boarding center where they are being cared for.

Ashlynn Cluchey, the Director of For the Sake of Being Humane, said they were found on the side of the road between 118th Street and 54th Street by someone on their way home from work. Cluchey took the puppies to her rescue organization.

The litter was emaciated, with ribs visible under their skin and scars on their bodies. The male puppies had their ears cropped. Cluchey said four out of the five dogs are in "manageable" condition, but the fifth, who has been named Eddy, has more severe wounds and is scheduled to see a veterinarian.

"He has these bite wounds all over him, but they’ve healed.... And his ears you can kind of see when he goes this way that they go backward. One of his toes are infected," Cluchey said.

The person who found the puppies told Cluchey they thought it was deer running across the road.

Allegan County Animal Control said it's too soon to tell how the puppies got in their state, but the department is gathering information.

Cluchey said she saw a similar case last summer, where a group of six puppies were found on the side of the road, just a few miles from where Sunday's community member found the litter of five she cares for now.

"They have the same coloring, the same scissor cropped ears, the same emaciation, the same bite wounds...Pullman (area) is getting really bad," she said.

Cluchey is asking for donations from the community to get the puppies the care they need. Donations can be made via PayPal, Amazon wish list or drop off donations at the rescue center.

Anyone with information regarding the puppies is asked to contact Allegan County Animal Control at 269-673-0519.

