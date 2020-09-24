Stolen kitten returned to Muskegon Humane Society

The family of the woman who took the kitten returned it after seeing the posts.

A kitten has been returned to the Muskegon animal shelter where it was taken from earlier this week.

The Muskegon Humane Society posted photos and shared surveillance video Wednesday of a woman putting the kitten in her purse the day prior.

On Thursday, the woman's family returned the kitten, named Millie, after seeing posts about the incident on social media, according to the Muskegon Humane Society. She was returned unharmed.

According to shelter, the family of the woman said she was not thinking clearly when she stole the kitten.

MILLIE HAS BEEN RETURNED!! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO SHARED AND COMMENTED. The women was wasn't thinking clearly when... Posted by Muskegon Humane Society on Thursday, September 24, 2020

