NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Dogs aren't just man's best friend.

It turns out women sleep better when they share their bed with a dog.

A survey of 962 women found that 55 percent sleep with a dog and 31 percent with a cat. Fifty-seven percent of the women also slept with a person, so at least there is some overlap there.

Researchers took the information and found out that dogs disturbed women's sleep less than a human. They also gave women stronger feelings of comfort and security.

Cats were found to be just as disruptive as human partners.

The results were published in the Journal of the International Society for Anthrozoology.

