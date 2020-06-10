Make a Dog's Day | Subaru of Muskegon sponsoring Pound Buddies adoption event this month

On Oct. 24, the dealership plans on teaming up with Pound Buddies of Muskegon to sponsor a virtual adopt-a-thon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon auto group is partnering with a local shelter to celebrate #MakeADogsDay this month.

On Oct. 22, Subaru of Muskegon is hosting an online event on the dealership's Facebook page. Not many details were released on what will happen, but it will be the second year Subaru of Muskegon celebrates #MakeADogsDay.

Then, on Oct. 24, the dealership plans on teaming up with Pound Buddies of Muskegon to sponsor a virtual adopt-a-thon.

The dealership said the event with be live on Facebook, Instagram and on the Pound Buddies' website. For every dog adopted in the month of October, which is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Subaru of Muskegon will donate $100, up to $2,000 in total.

In the last two years, the My Auto Group, which Subaru of Muskegon is part of, has donated more than $50,000 to local rescues and shelters.

National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and #MakeADogsDay were both created by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). #MakeADogsDay is a local and national event. ASPCA is partnering with over 550 local shelters and businesses across the nation in order to find homes for millions of dogs.

