Muskegon auto group's pet food drive brings in nearly $5,000 in food and litter

The food and litter will go to Pound Buddies of Muskegon and Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — 2020 brought numerous challenges for rescues and shelters, which is why a Muskegon area auto group knew how important it was to put on it's annual pet food drive.

Subaru of Muskegon and My Auto Import Center asked the community to donate food and litter to benefit Pound Buddies of Muskegon and Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven.

The My Auto Group planned on matching each donation up to $4,000.

The dealerships received just under $1,000 in donations and added an additional $3,000 to bring the total to just under $5,000.

"We very much value our partnership with Pound Buddies and Heaven Can Wait," General Manager Mike Kaffenberger said. "We had a great year and we felt this was a strong way to finish 2020. We have a responsibility to help our community and we take that responsibility very seriously."

This is the third year the dealership hosted the holiday pet food drive and the fifth pet food drive hosted in the past two years.

Pound Buddies and Heaven Can Wait received their requested food from the dealership. Both groups picked up the food on Friday. The donations filled several vehicles and two large vans.

"This food drive will not only feed hundreds of homeless pets but will relieve some of our worries helping others in the future. Because of Subaru of Muskegon's giving back, we can and will continue saving a pet in need," said Heaven Can Wait Director, Diane Valk. "We can help when a call for help comes our way. It really makes a difference. We couldn't help these animals without Subaru of Muskegon's support. We are truly honored."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.