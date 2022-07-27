Cat hitch hikes 500 miles from Missouri to West Michigan

Oscar Bob caught a ride in the engine of a truck traveling from Missouri to Michigan.

MISSOURI, USA — When the Obergoenner family received a call from a Michigan area code last Wednesday, they assumed it was a mistake.

But that's when The Humane Society of West Michigan told them they had their runaway house cat, Oscar Bob. 500 miles away from their home in Missouri.

Emily Obergoenner, Oscar Bob's owner, says he had gotten out about a week and a half prior, and because of where the family lives, they had feared a large animal had gotten him.

Little did they know, he was on a 500 mile hitch hike to Michigan after catching a ride in the engine of Naomi Wahl and Sam Rogers truck, which was traveling from Cape Girardeau Missouri to Michigan.

When Sam and Naomi discovered Oscar Bob, they took him straight to the Humane Society of West Michigan to see if he had a microchip. He was in fact microchipped, and pinged to a shelter in southeast Missouri.

Sam and Naomi were able to get in touch with the Obergoenner's, and agreed to make the 500 mile journey back to Missouri to bring Oscar Bob home.

Emily says she is so thankful to Oscar Bob's new guardians, The Humane Society of West Michigan and Southeast Missouri Pets.

Oscar Bob was reunited with the Obergoenner's on Sunday night.

The Humane Society of West Michigan, and the Obergoenner family, are encouraging all pet owners to consider microchipping your pets.

The Humane Society of West Michigan offers walk-in microchipping for just $15, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

