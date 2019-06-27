BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — He was called a "devoted and loyal partner" to a deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Department.

Nero, one of the department's K9s died unexpectedly Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post.

The K-9 was a Belgian Tervuren from the Czech Republic and was born in April of 2011.

Nero worked with deputy Brandon Crosby for the last five years. The department sent thoughts and prayers to Crosby and his family on social media.

"It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we inform you that we have lost one of our beloved, loyal and faithful family members today," the department said.

Nero started working with Crosby in March of 2014. The dog's primary training was in explosive detection and he loved to play with tennis balls.

