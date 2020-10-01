COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Dogs — and dog owners — will no longer have to endure cold winter weather to get exercise thanks to an indoor dog park that's opening in Comstock Park.

The Pack says it's expecting to open its doors in the summer. It will "offer a safe and friendly environment for our best friends and community for the people who love them," according to the website.

Membership registration is now open, and there are three options ranging from $30 to $200.

Five-visit punch card membership

$30

Visit up to five times and stay as long as you'd like.

Annual membership

$200 a year

Allows for unlimited visits with special benefits like "exclusive" food, beverage and event specials.

Day care

$30 a day

Drop off time is anytime after 7 a.m. and pickup is anytime before 6 p.m.

For more information, head to the park's website or Facebook page.

Here is the floor plan of the park:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.