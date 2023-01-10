Three furry felines ready for forever homes in West Michigan

The cats are available for adoption from Fig and Friends Pet Rescue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Rose, Tippy, and Maurice! Three adorable furry felines looking for their forever homes.

The cats are available for adoption from foster-based rescue, 'Fig and Friends Pet Rescue'.

Maurice, is a gray and white 2-year-old male.

He came to the rescue from a hoarding situation where there were more 50 cats in one home.

Maurice tested positive for FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) that means he has a weaker immune system than a cat without it, but can live happily with other cats without spreading the disease.

He's friendly, sweet, loves to give head butts and stomps really big.

Tippy is a 6 month old orange tabby.

He joined the rescue with a tail injury and had to have the tip amputated.

He is has Feline Leukemia positive, but he still deserves the chance to find his family and live a happy, love-filled life.

The best fit for Tippy would be a family who already has FelV+ cats who understands their unique needs or a family that would strongly consider adopting him and another FelV+ cat together as he would thrive with a playmate.

He loves other cats and is warming up to humans.

Finally, sweet little Rose is a 10-week-old calico.

She's friendly, playful and is a manx which means she has no tail, but she's otherwise healthy..

She and her siblings and mom were transferred from the Kent County Animal Shelter to us when they were brought there at only a few days old.

