Tips for rehoming your pets safely

There are reliable resources that can help pet owners keep animals out of the shelter system and into loving homes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We know you love your furry friend but sometimes situations arise where you have to find them a new family.

It’s a hard decision to make but there are resources available that can help you rehome your pet safely.

Shelters and rescues are full of animals right now many of them stray found on the streets but others are owner surrenders.

“We take really good care of the pets, obviously, that come into the shelter, but it's not a replacement for a home setting," Angela Hollinshead, Executive Director of the Kent County Animal Shelter said.

There are many valid reasons why people may have to find a new home for their beloved pet such as financial or medical.

Local shelters say they can help people rehome their pets but there are services they can provide before things get to that point.

“Is there behavior training that we can help you with? Is your pet spayed or neutered? Can we connect you with a spay-neuter clinic? Is it you know, an issue with food? You know, do you have a problem finding food and medical care for your pet? How can we connect you with a pet food pantry? And provide you some resources there so we can ultimately help you keep your pet in your home before you even have to rehome," Hollinshead said.

But if you’ve tried everything and ultimately decide the best thing for your pet is a new family there are steps you should follow.

“Look at who's around you, family, friends, co-workers, neighbors, you know, talk with them, whether they're interested in adopting a pet, or maybe they know somebody who's been looking to adopt a pet, always start there with your circle and your network first," Tanelle McFadden with Grand Rapids Pitbull Alliance said,

If that doesn’t work there are reliable websites you can use to create an account.

"Fill everything out, and then use that to share, right because then it because not only does it helps me reach more people because a lot of these platforms are nationwide. And they will guide you safely and how to do the adoption and they have a legal adoption contract," McFadden said.

Animal advocates say it’s a good idea to ask for an adoption fee, never rehome an animal that isn’t spayed or neutered, and ask potential adopters a lot of questions during a consultation.

“At the end of the day, you know that animal better than me, and you're the best adoption counselor that animal can have. In addition, if you do make a successful adoption, you can stay part of that animal's life," McFadden said.

Going through the process make takes time but it will be worth it to see your furry friend in a loving home.

Here is a list of resources that can help pet owners rehome their pets safely:

Links to resources to help rehome pets directly:

Resources to help promote your pet:

