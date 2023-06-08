Momma cat and kitten available for adoption from Michele's Rescue

Mama Gouda and her sweet kitten Brie want a family to call their own. Both love to cuddle and are great with kids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Gouda and Brie!

Both felines are available for adoption from foster based Michele's Rescue.

Mama Gouda is the best mommy cat. She and her kittens were found in a box at a Costco parking lot.

Gouda has taken wonderful care of her five babies. Her foster mom says she is super friendly and has the best purr.

She is a very happy cat who is not bothered by her foster mom’s other cats and is not afraid of her foster mom’s dog.

Gouda loves to sit on your lap for snuggles and some good cuddle time.

She loves kids and would make a great addition to any home.

All of Gouda's babies are available for adoption including little Brie!

Brie is playful and energetic but loves to crash in your arms after playing.

She has the most beautiful white coat with just a splash of grey on the top of her head.

She loves kids and comes running to greet her foster family.

Both of these sweet felines are ready to find their forever homes.

If you're interested in applying to adopt Gouda or Brie click, here.

