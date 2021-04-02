UNDERDOGS: Meet our adoptable furry friends

Local "underdogs" are looking for a forever home to call their own.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE is proud to be the only West Michigan station that has a specific focus on the LOVE of pets. In fact, we’ve designated an entire website to celebrate pets!

Part of our LOVE for pets includes partnering with local animal shelters to find every furry friend a loving home. We especially want to find homes for the “underdog”.

An “underdog” is categorized as a hard-to-adopt pet from a shelter. These include dogs and cat who are disabled, senior, have black fur, or special needs. Also, certain breeds of dogs are harder to adopt.

Statistics show that the typical pet spends about 12 weeks on an adoption site before finding a new home, but an “underdog” can spend nearly four times as long. We want to change those statistics and make an impact in our animal-loving community.

See our highlighted underdogs (and cats) below:

Meet underdog Ricky Ricardo – from the Humane Society of West Michigan. Ricky is a super sweet boy who loves to snuggle and play with his toys. He is a low rider with the cutest feet you ever did see! He is good on a leash but likes to keep his walks short and sweet. Contact the animal shelter directly with all questions about adoptions.

Available adoptions: Humane Society of West Michigan.

Available adoptions: Harbor Humane

Available adoptions: Pound Buddies