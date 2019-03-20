GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Oscar is a cat up for adoption through the Humane Society of West Michigan, however his foster home is Grand Rapids Bicycle Co. on Fulton.

This isn't the first or last cat the company has fostered. Oscar is an energetic, playful cat who enjoys being around people. The shelter environment wasn't the beset temporary situation for his personality, which is why foster's are so important.

If you're interested in adopting Oscar stop by Grand Rapids Bicycle Co. on Fulton and meet him! You can also get information on Oscar, fostering and adopting by contacting the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Check out the Instagram Grand Rapids Bicycle Co. setup for the cats they foster!