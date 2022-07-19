Wag 'n' Wade Dog Swim returns to Richmond Park Pool for 5th year

The popular dog swim event is back again for dogs of all sizes and ages at Richmond Park in August.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Back for its fifth year, Wag 'n' Wade Dog Swim is returning to Richmond Park in Grand Rapids in August!

The event is a favorite for four-legged and two-legged friends alike.

Richmond Park has been closing its pool season each year with a party for dogs and their owners where they can enjoy the pool area.

Pre-registration is required because there are spots for 800 dogs throughout the nearly five hour event. Registration opens on July 25 and is available here. The event and registration are completely free.

Kicking off at noon on Sunday, August 21 and lasts until 4:45 p.m., Wag 'n' Wade is broken up into four different sessions based on size and age of dogs. This is so small dogs can enjoy the pool without worrying about a big dog messing up its fun and it gives a chance for senior dogs to take things a little bit slower and enjoy the water.

Session 1: Small Dogs

12 - 1 p.m.

Dogs under 35 pounds

Session 2: Large Dogs I

1:15 - 2:15 p.m.

Dogs over 35 pounds

Session 3: Large Dogs II

2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Dogs over 35 pounds

Session 4: Older Dogs

3:45 - 4:45 p.m.

Dogs ages 8+

Dog waste bags, drinking water and tennis balls will be provided for the event.

Dog owners will need to provide proof of a rabies vaccination and a leash for your dog. A towel and/or dog life jacket are optional but recommended.

Learn more about Wag 'n' Wade Dog Swim here.

