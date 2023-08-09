THAT'S PAW-SOME | Free dog swim returns to Richmond Park pool this month

The popular "Wag 'n' Wade" free dog swim returns to Richmond Park pool later this month.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — An event that every Grand Rapids dog looks forward to each year is just around the corner.

The "Wag 'n' Wade" free dog swim event is returning to the Richmond Park pool to close out the 2023 pool season.

The event takes place on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is completely free to attend.

The six hours of swim time for dogs is broken up into five one-hour-long sessions for different types of dogs.

Small dogs (less than 35 pounds) - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Large dogs (more than 35 pounds) - 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., or 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Older dogs (ages 8 and older) - 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The pool can accommodate up to 175 dogs at a time, and you can register a spot ahead of time, here. Only two dogs per household can be registered.

Dog owners are allowed in the zero-depth area of the pool up to their knees. Owners will need to provide proof of rabies vaccinations and provide a leash.

There will be toys, drinking water and dog waste cleanup bags available on site for free.

It is recommended that owners bring towels, paw booties and dog life jackets.

Local pet vendors will also be giving away prizes and have activities for dogs during the event.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.