Western Michigan group planning no-kill animal shelter

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An organization in western Michigan has plans for an animal shelter where euthanasia is not an option.
Mason County PAWS has finalized the purchase of a 12.5-acre property near Ludington for a no-kill shelter.
Jacklyn Osgood, the nonprofit’s president, said it’s a big step for the organization and for area’s animal advocates. The plan is to build a shelter capable of housing between 10 and 20 kennels for dogs, with room for about 50 cats at a time.
