x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Pets

Western Michigan group planning no-kill animal shelter

Jacklyn Osgood, the nonprofit’s president, said it’s a big step for the organization and for area’s animal advocates.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich.  - An organization in western Michigan has plans for an animal shelter where euthanasia is not an option.

Mason County PAWS has finalized the purchase of a 12.5-acre property near Ludington for a no-kill shelter.

Jacklyn Osgood, the nonprofit’s president, said it’s a big step for the organization and for area’s animal advocates. The plan is to build a shelter capable of housing between 10 and 20 kennels for dogs, with room for about 50 cats at a time. 

Post by masoncountypaws.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.