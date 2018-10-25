There have been huge advances in ancestry DNA and it's not just humans that we’re learning about. Our four-legged friends are also discovering their roots.

13 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Sarah Sell tested two shelter dogs. One, which is an obvious mixed breed and her own dog, which is supposed to be a purebred.

The first dog is owned by Sara Ybema, a vet tech that adopted Winnie at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

"So, Winnifred’s full name is Winnifred Bernice Picklebottom,” Ybema said.

Winnie is 3-years-old and given her brindle color, short legs and big ears, Ybema can only guess her mix. "What made this happen? She’s like the cutest thing I've ever come across." It's a question Sarah gets all the time. "The first question out of everybody's mouth is what is she? I don't have an answer for them."

We wanted to help solve that mystery. We asked dog genetics company, Embark, for help. After a quick swab of Winnies mouth, we sent-in a sample of her DNA. And it's not just for mixed breeds. It's also for Purebreds.

I got my dog, Tucker, at the Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing. He is supposed to be a Shetland Sheepdog. It’s unusual to find a purebred at a shelter, so I was excited to find him.

Embark tests for 250 breeds and 160 genetic health conditions.

In Tucker's case, his results show he is a carrier for one genetic condition. He's also 100% Shetland Sheepdog.

Over at the Ybema's house, it's a different story. The results showed Winnie was a carrier for two genetic conditions and she is a mixed breed.

25.4% American Bully

24.6% American Staffordshire Terrier

15.2% Chihuahua

13% American Cattle Dog

“Oh, that's where the ears come from," said Ybema. “She’s my pittie-chihuahua. We’ll call her a pittie-huahua!”

The DNA company, Embark, tests for both breed and health. There are other companies that sell similar kits. One of them offers just a breed kit, which is a little less expensive. The kits range in price from about $80-$200 with the health screening.

