GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many pets will eat just about anything, whether it’s the food in their dish or a tasty morsel that accidentally falls to the floor.

But veterinarians from BluePearl Veterinary Partners urge pet owners to be more discriminating. We need to know which foods are dangerous for pets. We also need to watch how much our dogs and cats eat, so they don’t become overweight.

And sometimes, we need to be aware of pet food recalls. They happen with human food and with pet food as well.

For example, Hill’s Pet Nutrition recently announced a voluntary recall of some canned dog food products because of potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D. The recall only affects certain types of canned products, and does not apply to any of the company’s dry foods, cat foods or treats. Learn more about the recall here.

All this might sound confusing if you’re thinking “Wait, isn’t Vitamin D a good thing?” The answer is yes, Vitamin D is very important in human health and it may be important for dogs also. However, too much Vitamin D can be toxic to dogs. It can lead to vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. In extreme cases, too much Vitamin D can lead to kidney problems in dogs.

If you think your dog has consumed any of the dog food affected by the recall, get in touch with your primary care veterinarian – especially if you’re seeing these symptoms. You can see a full list of the recalled dog foods here.

The larger lesson may simply be that we need to be aware of what our pets are eating, just as we need to be aware of what we are eating.

For people, there’s nothing wrong with eating chocolate, garlic, onions or Macadamia nuts. We can drink beverages with alcohol and caffeine in moderation. But all of these can make pets sick. By the way, make sure to keep sugar-free gum out of your dog's reach. It may contain a sweetener called xylitol, which can be fatal to dogs.

Also, obesity is not just a problem for people. It’s also a serious problem for pets, and can reduce their life expectancy. Definitely ask your veterinarian how much food your pet should be eating each day and try to stick to that limit. It’s hard to resist the puppy dog eyes when your pet wants a treat. Keeping your pets trim and fit will help them live longer.

