What do I do about my pet’s stinky breath?

Even under the best of circumstances, few of our pets have minty fresh breath. But if the smell coming from your dog’s or cat’s mouth suddenly takes a turn for the worse, that’s a major clue that something may not be quite right.

If your dog develops a case of horrible breath, it’s a good idea to consult with a veterinarian. Your veterinarian will likely first check his teeth and gums to check for any issues, such as periodontal disease or a tumor in the mouth. If his teeth and gums look good, a more thorough investigation is needed.

Bad breath can be an indication of larger medical problems, including issues with the respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract or internal organs. Your veterinarian may recommend your pup undergo a blood and/or urine test to see if there are any underlying medical conditions causing the stinky breath.

One of the best ways to avoid stinky breath is preventative care. At your pet’s annual appointment, your family veterinarian will examine your pet’s mouth and assess his overall health. Routine dental cleanings and oral examinations under anesthesia are an important part of lifelong dental health, preventing periodontal disease and avoiding oral complications that can cause smelly breath.

So if your pet’s breath turns foul, do some investigation with your family veterinarian. Determining the cause of bad breath could be as simple as an oral exam or you may need more advanced diagnostic tests to search for a more complex issue.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 BluePearl Veterinary Partners