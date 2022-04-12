Whitehall community hosts fundraiser for beloved therapy dog's surgery

Students at Whitehall High School have raised about $2,400 so far.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan community is coming together to help a beloved member of the Whitehall School District.

During the week, you can often see Winston the therapy dog walking the hallways of Whitehall High School with his dog mom and school administrative assistant, Darci Christensen.

“He's actually been coming to school with me since he was probably just a couple of months old. He's really acclimated to the school and the kids are just loving him coming in," Christensen. said.

Winston does his rounds every day visiting students and getting spoiled with treats at lunchtime.

“Every time I come in here, I bring little snacks for him and he loves to sit on people. He just loves to cuddle and he's a very good boy for people who need him. Whenever they're upset, they can come to Winston and give him love," Grace Vantuyl, a student at Whitehall High School, said.

Winston was born with glaucoma and had to have one of his eyes removed when he was six months old.

The almost four-year-old pup is facing a new challenge after injuring a ligament in his left hind leg.

“It's similar to the ACL in humans. He needs surgery where they're going to put plates and pins in,” Christensen said.

The surgery is $6,000. When the student body heard the news, they started the 'Get Winston Walking' campaign.

“They've raised about $2,400 so far. And, it's just been awesome to see the kids come together. The whole genre of kids, not just one group that you would think would benefit from him,” Christensen. said.

It’s clear that Winston has made a big impact on the school community.

“My mom actually gave me $25 to put in the jar and I actually put some change in when I came in today. So, I want to help this guy feel a lot better," Vantuyl said.

After the surgery, the recovery process should take about two months.

The students are making sure he gets plenty of rest and relaxation during that time.

“I plan on getting him a present. I already made him a gift of a very special blanket," Vantuyl said.

While Winston's absence will be felt by everyone his return to school will no doubt be filled with lots of hugs, kisses and of course, more treats.

Winston’s surgery is on Dec. 7.

If you would like to help 'Get Winston Walking' you can make a donation to GoFundMe, here. You can also send money to the Venmo account @GetWinstonWalking.

