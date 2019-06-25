MUSKEGON, Mich. — First we’ll take a look at what I feel is the most important aspect of Pet Photography, and that is paying attention to the signal that your pet is sending you. The only way to capture the true essence of your pet is by making sure they are in a comfortable, stress-free environment. Patience and a calming attitude are crucial.

The event will take a look at what to include in the photo and where in the frame your furry friend should be.These are crucial decisions in telling the right story about your furry friend, and these decisions will drive most of your other options.

On Saturday, June 29, the Picture Your Pups! Pet Photography Workshop will give you the chance to take the best pictures of your pups. This class will include a classroom portion and a workshop portion directly after to apply what you just learned! The class will be led by Jay Luptak of Bearded Lady Pet Photography, and she will be bringing in her show dog, Leo, a Spinone Italiano, for the workshop portion. The class with take place at The Camera Shop of Muskegon from 10 a.m. until noon.

This workshop is open to all levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Though this class doesn't have a set fee, we encourage attendees to make a donation to Pound Buddies when registering for the class.

