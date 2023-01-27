New pet supply store offering high-quality products for your furry friend

The business is described as a holistic pet supply store with a full line of health aids, high-quality food and wellness products.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new business in Grand Rapids celebrating its grand opening. The new store is something pet parents and furry friends can get excited about.

Your Pets Naturally is a brand-new store located in the Cascade East Shopping Center.

"We are the first franchise locations that Pets Naturally up in Traverse City, and what we're looking to do is offer the community an alternative to some of the big box stores," said Jim VanDyken, franchise owner of Your Pets Naturally.

It’s described as a holistic pet supply store with a full line of health aids and wellness products. Plus home-baked, all-natural dog treats and environmentally safe, non-toxic, allergy-free products and accessories.

"We have a lot of products that aren't necessarily offered at other stores. Everything from frozen raw food to minimally processed kibble to a lot of supplements for dogs and cats. So, all the top-quality products for both your dog and cat," VanDyken said.

When you walk through the doors, not only will you see the wide selection of products, but you also might get to meet the shop dog, Bear.

“He's our Bernese mountain dog and he spends all day here at the shop. He's in the back most of the time just in case there are some sensitive dogs that walk in but it's just our buddy and our companion and brings a little love and fun to the store," VanDyken said.

Your Pets Naturally offers a rewards program with deals to help pet owners save money.

"With the proteins and nutrients they're getting, you don't have to feed your dog as much food as you're feeding them on standard diets. So at the end of the day, the price pretty much equals out. So there is there's a little bit of upfront costs, but your dog will be happier, healthier and have more energy through the process," VanDyken said.

The pet shop has been open since December but the Grand Opening celebration is Friday and Saturday beginning at at 9 a.m. The “paw-ty” will feature prizes, giveaways and refreshments for all guests…with or without fur.

