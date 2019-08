Move over Labradoodles. There's a new curly-haired cutie taking over the internet.

The Selkirk Rex is a breed of cat that has usually curly hair. According to The Cat Fanciers' Association, these cats are one of the newest natural breeds, originating from a housecat found in a shelter in Montana.

Purina says these cats, also called Sheep Cats, typically have a chunky build with a short muzzle and a big round head.

