Project 99 shows simple ways you can support foster families

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Being a parent is hard. So is being a foster parent. That's why the West Michigan Partnership for Children and Foster Kent Kids are hoping you will help out. Project 99 offers 99 different ideas for how you can show your support for foster families in your neighborhood. There's something for everyone, no matter what their own financial situation is.

Phalesha Kyes, WMPC's office administrator, says they spoke with foster parents directly about what would be the most helpful things people could do for them. She says something she wasn't expecting was simply using different language. Kyes says that simply using more assertive language when asking how you can help is a powerful thing. "Instead of saying things like, 'hey, I'm going to the store and let me know if you need anything.' Instead, use that assertive language. Versus 'hey, I'm running into the store, what kind of milk does your kids drink, or I'm going to the basketball practice, when can I pick up your kids?"

Back to school season is always an uncertain time of year for families, and especially so for the families of the more than 800 kids in foster care. During a pandemic, things are even more chaotic. The Project 99 campaign was created by foster parents, and includes 99 tangible ways you can support foster families right now. The entire month of August WMPC and Foster Kent Kids have been showing some of those ways on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

"There's literally a way for everyone to help," Kyes says. "Even the small things like write a note of encouragement to a foster parent and mail it to them. That was something that really was very apparent when we are talking about foster parents, that notes of encouragement, virtual tutoring, are a big necessity right now for them."

If you want to see the full list of ways you can help, you can follow this link. You can also watch the video created to help you understand the impact you can have on a child's life.

