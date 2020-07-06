x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

life

Protesters topple Confederate statue in Virginia capital

The statue of Gen. Williams Carter Wickham was pulled from its pedestal in Richmond’s Monroe Park on Saturday.
Credit: AP
The statue of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham lies on the ground after protesters pulled it down Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Monroe Park in Richmond, Va. The statue had stood in the park since 1891. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — A small group of demonstrators have toppled a statue of a Confederate general in the the former capital of the Confederacy, following a day of largely peaceful protests in the Virginia city.

A Richmond police spokeswoman says the statue of Gen. Williams Carter Wickham was pulled from its pedestal in Richmond’s Monroe Park on Saturday. 

She did not know if there were any arrests or damage done to the statue. 

The statue stood since 1891 in Monroe Park, surrounded by the Virginia Commonwealth University. 

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.