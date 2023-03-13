QR codes on gravestones offer digital avenue to remember those passed

QR codes produced by West Michigan businesses like Patten Monument Company and Monumark allow visitors of gravestones to access sites detailing who is buried.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Seeking to connect with the lives of those who passed, some mourners are blending memories of the past with technology of the now, choosing to place QR codes on gravestones.

"What it is, it's really a virtual internet presence for a grave site," Patten Monument Group President Andrew Bolt said. "So, if the customer chooses to activate the minute mark, URL page on the site, it's an opportunity to upload videos, photos, stories. People can visit and leave messages and not visit physically, but can visit virtually."

Local businesses like Patten Monument Company in Comstock Park partnering with memorial code makers like Monumark to offer those looking to eternalize their loved ones' memories with a digital database that will give all that visit a chance to know who they were.

"If they were to, you know, scan that QR code tag, it goes right to the Monumark site that invites them to activate the tag," Bolt said. "So, it's really just a simple process that people have done many times in their lives to be able to just enter the information, activate it, upload whatever they want and it's theirs."

Bolt said the codes offer loved ones the chance to remember and look back on lives well lived.

"Well, it offers them a way to keep the memory alive, a way to have that person's life still be relevant, to still be able to interact with the memory of that person more easily," Bolt said.

"It's just another way to remember and to participate in that person's life with other family members."

