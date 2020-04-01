GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new year, a new decade, and a new set of New Year's resolutions. For many people, those resolutions include healthier habits, like eating better, more sleep, and getting more exercise.

Amy Ritsema from OnSite Wellness shared some tips to help make sure you achieve your goals in 2020. Many people who start the year with a resolution, don't even make it to January before they have broken it or abandoned their goals. It helps to set yourself up for success.

Think about resolutions differently. They aren't quick fixes, but instead are helping you make realistic lifestyle changes.

Set up realistic and measurable goals. Break down your big goals into smaller ones. Reward yourself for small milestones.

Setting goals that aren't realistic or aren't measurable, set you up for failure. If you aren't a regular exerciser, it may be challenging to complete 6 days a week. It's unrealistic to expect that of yourself if you haven't seen the inside of a gym in months, and by making that your goal, you've set yourself up to fail. Simply saying you want to exercise more isn't a measurable goal. Instead, say "I want to exercise three times a week" or "I will walk at lunch three times a week for 20 minutes."

Make sure to choose goals that fit into your lifestyle. If you don't have time to spend an entire hour at the gym every day, don't try to. Find something you can manage. Once you start a habit of exercising on a regular basis, it will be easier to work it into your schedule on more days.

Set small goals and reward yourself. If you set your goal to be walking at lunch three times a week for 20 minutes, and you can do that consistently for six weeks, buy yourself a new pair of workout pants or shoes. When you hit the smaller milestones on your way to your larger goal, you will be inspired to continue.

Above all, work hard, and set yourself up for success.

