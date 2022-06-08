Here's how West Michigan professionals of color can sign up for a leadership conference

Navigating corporate America as a young person of color is challenging when first entering, which is why the Young Professionals of Color Conference is here to help.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When you land your first corporate job, figuring out how to be successful can be stressful, especially as a young person of color.

That's why organizers of the Young Professionals of Color Conference are hosting a virtual meeting for leaders in West Michigan on June 30.

The goal is to have participants leave equipped with knowledge about topics including personal growth, professional development and leadership.

With a wide range of speakers, headlining as the keynote is Lulu Garcia-Navarro with the New York Times. Garcia-Navarro is a multi-award winning journalist, who previously hosted NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday, delivering news and imaginative story-telling to public radio’s flagship Sunday program. Bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge, she hopes to share and inspire the youth on how she overcame the barriers she has faced throughout her career.

Other presenters include Brandon Davis, Director of Oversight & Public Accountability with the City of Grand Rapids and Jordoun Eatman, Vice President of Engagement & Inclusion with Experience Grand Rapids. The two will host the Social Justice Session, examining the challenges the Grand Rapids Community have recently been facing.

Duriel Cohen, LPCC with Renewed Counseling Services PLLC and Jazz McKinney, LLP with Grand Rapids Pride Center are leading the Mental Health Session. The focus is to guide participants on ways to take care of their overall well-being, including emotionally, socially and professionally.

Staci Nichols with Mercantile Bank is attending to wrap up the conference, providing input in regards to buying a new home and paying a mortgage.

If you'd like to register, click here. The deadline to sign up is June 13.

