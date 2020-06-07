Registration open for Griffins’ drive-thru helmet drive

There will be two drive-thru helmet distributions at Griff’s IceHouse at Belknap Park, located at 130 Coldbrook NE, just north of downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins’ “Put A Lid On It!” bike helmet program is back and registration is now open.

The Grand Rapids Griffins’ annual bike helmet safety program is back. This year marks the 17th summer the Griffins have held Put A Lid On It! and this year, it will look a little different.

According to a press release from the team, up to 200 kids will be able to get a free helmet at the distribution events. Parents, or legal guardians, will need to register on the Griffins’ website, which involves measuring their child’s head to determine the correct helmet size and a pickup date.

The drive-thru distributions are happening Wednesday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until noon or on Tuesday, July 21 from noon until 2 p.m.

Volunteers from the Griffins and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital will staff the distributions – which were designed to minimize contact for everyone involved. Parents will pull their vehicle up to the curb at the east rink of Griff’s IceHouse, provide their name, and will be given a bag that contains their child’s helmet, along with instructions on how to properly fit and wear it. The team will also be handing out Put A Lid On It! t-shirts that celebrate bike riding.

The helmet safety program targets elementary and middle school students in a seven-county region of West Michigan. Children age 17 or younger who visit the Griffins’ website and sign a pledge to always wear their helmet will be rewarded with a voucher for two free tickets to a 2020-21 Griffins game and be automatically registered for a drawing to win a new bike.

This year’s helmet safety events are temporarily replacing the Griffins’ long-running Lids at the Library events that happen in collaboration with the Grand Rapids Public Library and the Kent District Library. Lids at the Library has served as the team’s summer helmet programming since 2008 but had to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Find more information about the Griffins’ Put A Lid On It! at griffinshockey.com/putalidonit

