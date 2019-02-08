Each summer, Grand Rapids celebrates the great dining options in the city with Restaurant Week GR.

70+ restaurants are participating in this year's event, including The Green Well.

We invited them in studio to show us some of what they have for their customers. Their chef, Derek O'Neil also provided a fun recipe you can try at home.

RELATED: 70+ restaurants, menus announced for 10th annual Restaurant Week GR

Heirloom tomato and melon panzanella salad





Ingredients

1 heirloom tomato large dice

1/4 c honey dew small dice

1/4 c watermelon

1/4 c torn focaccia chunks lightly toasted

1 head Bibb lettuce

Sprinkle of parmesan cheese

1/4 c yogurt dressing.

For the yogurt dressing

1/2 c Greek yogurt

2 T honey

t salt

T Dijon mustard

T chopped fresh basil

The zest and juice of one lemon.

Assemble

Dress tomato, toasted bread and melon in dressing.

Place on top of Bibb lettuce.

Sprinkle with Parmesan and sea salt.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.