Visit Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall is here, and nothing says fall more than a trip to Robinette’s in Grand Rapids.

The family-owned business was established in 1911, and fall is its busiest time of year.

“We're preparing for fall the whole year, where we're training trees, trimming trees, planting trees, getting ready for fall when apples are ready,” said owner Ed Robinette.

The 125-acre orchard features seasonal fruits and 40 varieties of apples.

“We're always trying to find something that people are interested in some a new flavor, a new taste,” Robinette said.

Inside the Apple Haus is where you’ll find fresh baked goods and other tasty treats. It’s the perfect time to indulge in some hot cider and delicious donuts.

A trip to Robinette’s in the fall is a tradition for many families.

“I grew up doing it, you know, the cider and the doughnuts and fall and just getting outside when we have nice cool weather,” said Carly Thompson of Grand Rapids.

This year’s corn maze is a call back to the first corn maze created in 12 years.

“The design is a big apple for you to get lost in, a six-and-a-half-acre cornfield. And most people take about half an hour to 45 minutes to find their way out,” Robinette said.

When you’re done picking apples or making it through the maze, it’s time to visit the winery.

“We specialize in fruit. So not just grape, but we've got blueberry, cranberry, strawberry, and of course, the hard ciders. So, it's fun to taste wines that are different,” Robinette said.

While Robinette’s is open all year, fall is their Super Bowl and you’re all invited to come.

