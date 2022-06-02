Rockford plans summer festival with carnival, parade and live music

For the first time ever, the event is open to everyone, not just Rockford residents.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The City of Rockford is gearing up for its annual four-day family-friendly summer festival next week.

The 53rd "Start of Summer Celebration" is scheduled for Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June, 11, bringing a carnival midway, other kids' activities, a beer tent with live music, and a parade.

For the first time ever, the event is open to everyone, not just Rockford residents.

Here's a list of events each day:

Thursday, June 9th: Access to all the family fun rides provided by s North American MidWay Carnival starting at 5 p.m. in the Parking Lot South of the Rockford Dam. Guests will receive all-ride wristbands for $20. From Friday through Sunday, the carnival will give full-ride access wristbands for $25 per day.

Access to all the family fun rides provided by s North American MidWay Carnival starting at 5 p.m. in the Parking Lot South of the Rockford Dam. Guests will receive all-ride wristbands for $20. From Friday through Sunday, the carnival will give full-ride access wristbands for $25 per day. Friday, June 10th : The Rockford Brewing Company and the Rockford Lions Club will set up tents when the evening hits, while the Corner Bar will have an open-air area on Main Street. If attending, enjoy awesome beverages, live entertainment, and endless company. Not to mention, live entertainment will be ongoing downtown while a free outdoor movie the Wolverine Worldwide green (former tannery site)

: The Rockford Brewing Company and the Rockford Lions Club will set up tents when the evening hits, while the Corner Bar will have an open-air area on Main Street. If attending, enjoy awesome beverages, live entertainment, and endless company. Not to mention, live entertainment will be ongoing downtown while a free outdoor movie the Wolverine Worldwide green (former tannery site) Saturday, June 11th : Enjoy the colorful and creative floats from the Start of Summer Parade at 11 a.m. Following will be the Department of Public Safety's Firetruck Pull on Bridge Street. In addition, Main Street will be closed down, but filled with children's activities including rock-climbing, make and take crafts, face-painting, laser-tag, etc. Want more? Come watch the ducks race as Rockford Rotary Big Daddy Duck Race from the dam to end at Richardson-Sowerby Park will be featured. The competitors will begin during the parade at 5 p.m. and will be available for public judgment to see who is the prettiest or most creative.

: Enjoy the colorful and creative floats from the Start of Summer Parade at 11 a.m. Following will be the Department of Public Safety's Firetruck Pull on Bridge Street. In addition, Main Street will be closed down, but filled with children's activities including rock-climbing, make and take crafts, face-painting, laser-tag, etc. Want more? Come watch the ducks race as Rockford Rotary Big Daddy Duck Race from the dam to end at Richardson-Sowerby Park will be featured. The competitors will begin during the parade at 5 p.m. and will be available for public judgment to see who is the prettiest or most creative. Sunday, June 12th: For the last day, the public is invited to a service by BridgeWay Community Church in Garden Club Park. At 1 p.m. there will be a Kids for Kids Run, and the celebration will continue at 1:30 enjoy for an amazing Family Talent Show at the Rotary Pavilion. The rides at the carnival will shut down at 5 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.