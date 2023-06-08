Rockford Fire Truck Pull raising money for Special Olympics Michigan this Saturday

The 5th annual Rockford Fire Truck Pull will take place during the Start of Summer Celebration happening now through Sunday.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Start of Summer Celebration is underway in Rockford and one of the main events is raising money for Special Olympics Michigan.

The Rockford Fire Truck Pull will wow visitors as they watch teams of 10 volunteers attempt to pull a 40,000 lb. fire truck 50 feet.

The fire truck pull will take place directly after the Summer Celebration Parade on Bridge Street, around 12:30 p.m.

The money raised from the event will go to support the more than 24,000 athletes of Special Olympics Michigan.

Registration for the event is still available, and donations are always encouraged.

Teams will consist of people from the area as well as different "government teams" like Rockford Public Safety and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Trophies will be awarded for Fastest Pull, Fastest Government Team and Highest Funds raised.

Registration is also available on Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. All participants get a t-shirt.

