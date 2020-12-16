Rockford prepares for its downtown main street to become a 'weatherized winter wonderland'

R.O.R.A is both a pilot for some weatherization techniques and an extension of the city's social zones.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — On Tuesday Dec.15, The City of Rockford closed off one of its downtown main streets for two days in order to start constructing a small weatherization project that they named R.O.R.A.

R.O.R.A. stands for Rockford Outdoor Refreshment Area.

The city manager, Thad Beard, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that it was an extension of the city's social zones and something the city was known to do in the summer along with its chamber of commerce.

"We did discuss this actually early on when we had the shutdown. And we actually had a few comments as to why we did not want to pursue it. Some of the businesses didn't want to pursue it because they want it to go back to normal as quick as possible, and shutting down main street wasn't normal. And so they wanted to attempt to go without it," Beard said. "With later shutdown again with the restaurants being closed, totally. We think this is a great idea, another opportunity. We know it works in summer and we know it works in other events that the chamber sponsors. So we believe it will work here, and actually we've been kind of taken aback by the huge response from the public welcoming it because they've been waiting for it, frankly."

According to Beard the city put aside a small budget of $5,000 to get this project underway. The funds were coming from the city's general fund, but due to large local business support and donations they went under budget.

"You know, we only budgeted a total of five grand to complete this and actually it's not limited just to the space but depending on how well received this is, we're hoping to do other smaller or more spaces in the downtown areas, free from the elements as much as possible. So we anticipate replicating this in different parts of our downtown like Garden Club Park, maybe the dam area would probably be the next logical step. But because we've had so many donations we haven't spent almost anything yet. So there's the chance that we might be able to replicate this even quicker," Beard said.

R.O.R.A.'s goal was to get people outside, by toning down the cold as much as possible, but still giving people the freedom and opportunity to have something to do.

Rockford's Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator, Megan Dean, told us all the things they plan to do with this space.

"I just want to encourage people to come into town and feel safe coming into town doing the family activities. The chamber along with the city has put together some really fun family activities for the holidays so for them to be able to come down and not just do their dining and shopping, but to enjoy like an elf hunt or see Santa's workshop set up and and have that opportunity to hang out outside. Write a letter to Santa right now before, before the holidays, I mean there's just so much that a family can come down and enjoy and walk through the life and everything I just hope that they feel comfortable coming down and seeing this space as an opportunity to get out of the house and do it safely," Dean said.

Rockford's communications director, Kris Murphy, said that they city tried hard this year to put on a lot of 'non-event' events, meaning things people can come and do at their own pace on their own time like hunts and light shows.

Overall the main intent of the space is to to draw people back to downtown to help the small business district survive the holidays.

Due to RORA's purpose the manager said the city will plan to close the space when winter ends, or indoor restrictions are rolled back, whichever comes first.

To prep for the snow, the Rockford Department of Public Works is assigned to make sure they have room to bring a plow through, to make sure large amounts of snow can be taken care of and the street doesn't ice over. RORA will also be made accessible to fire trucks to ensure people and business' safety.

Beard told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that this project is acting as a pilot in its first few months and community reaction will drive whether other weatherization projects pop up or how long it will stay going.

With the main street being blocked off by tables and heaters, some customers have asked about the parking since the blocked off street does take up around 20 spaces. The city manager tells us the city got its newest parking facility a little over a year ago, just one block away from the main street and that is what he is asking the public to utilize throughout this change.

"Rockford has always been kind of the Hallmark town, around here and this is just another aspect of what we can do to bring community together while also maintaining distance." Murphy said. "Because we all need a little bit of something shiny, this time of year."

