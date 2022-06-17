City Leaders gather at Rosa Parks Circle to rededicate the popular gathering place

After officially reopening in early June, the popular gathering spot was given a rededication ceremony following its restoring.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rosa Parks Circle has been a gathering spot for people of all ages and for many different activities over the years since its creation in 2000. Friday it was celebrated for just that.

The space reopened in early June after closing for a lengthy renovation and preservation project.

City leaders held a rededication ceremony to formally welcome visitors back to the familiar gathering place.

"So when I come to this space, I'm able to appreciate the past, but I'm also able to recognize the importance of this space for the future of our city," Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said at the ceremony today.

The $3 million project had restored the circle to properly display its beauty and the meaning it has on the community.

It now has upgraded restrooms, a walking path, a services building, an enhanced bandshell and improved lighting.

The renovation project also improved on already existing pools and fountains. Replacement for the existing seating with the granite slabs also took place.

Rosa Parks Circle is now fully functional and open to the public.

