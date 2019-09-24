This year, Samaritas is celebrating its 85th anniversary and invites the community to become part of the mission. The organization's annual Be the Rock Celebration honors those who have embraced the idea "Be the Rock that Starts the Ripple of Transformation."

This year, the celebration is taking place Monday, September 30, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids. Tickets are $100 dollars and help support Samaritas' programs, including foster care, adoption, refugee resettlement, and affordable living for seniors and families. These programs support more than 14,000 people across Michigan.

There will be live music, speakers, dinner, and drinks. The event starts at 6:15 with a VIP reception. Samaritas will also be presenting awards to people and organizations that have helped make Samaritas' goals possible.

