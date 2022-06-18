Sand Sculpture Contest returns to Grand Haven City Beach in August

After a two-year hiatus, the Sand Sculpture Contest is returning to Grand Haven City Beach in August.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Massive and ornate sand sculptures are returning to a West Michigan beach after a two year hiatus.

The family-friendly will feature sculptures of all shapes and sizes along the waters of Lake Michigan.

Participants will be given two hours to create their sand sculpture, which will be observed by a panel of judges. The outstanding entries will be crowned the newest royalty of the sand castles.

The even will take place on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Grand Haven City Beach.

People interested in participating in the contest, need to register by July 21. Participants will receive a free Sand Sculpture Contest t-shirt.

You can register as a team, family or as an individual. There is also a youth individual category.

