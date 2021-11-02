Self-love for Valentine's Day 2021

"I take so much gratitude in being a motivation for my clients and the community," says influencer Scott Hamilton. "Community is everything."

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Regardless of your love status this Valentine's Day, self-love is always in style.

We know that exercise is good for your heart health. But its also important to check-in with yourself this winter. Clinical Psychologist at Spectrum Health, Dr. Allyn Richards shares the following tips to keeping heart and minds healthy in 2021:

Focus on why exercise is important to you.

Focus on the process, not just the outcome, and set reasonable goals.

Be flexible and avoid an “all or nothing” approach to exercise.

Find activities or exercise that you enjoy- or find a way to make exercise more enjoyable!

Try making exercise social.

Take a realistic look at why exercise has been difficult in the past and create a plan for setting yourself up for success.



"I think people get caught up when they think about self love, putting on a facial mask or taking a spa night but really it comes down to keeping commitments to yourself, says Scott. "I take so much gratitude in being a motivation for my clients and the community and I look at it as a challenge how can I keep showing up for myself and to show up for my community. Community is everything."

To find more ways to get motivated and combat the winter blahs, connect with Hamilton Health on his Instagram or Facebook page. Or you contact Scott at 616-419-8994 to join one of virtual or upcoming in-person fitness events, or to work with him one-on-one.

"Grand Rapids is so motivated, its such an awesome city. There is so much available to us in terms of health and fitness and wellness, its everywhere," says Scott. Just get involved in something whether its with me or another community. You got to start somewhere and there is so much here."

