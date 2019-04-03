GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We've heard of psychotherapy, and physical therapy, but there are a lot more varieties than just those. There's music therapy, occupational therapy, and recreational therapy to name a few.

The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan helps with Family Caregiver University each month. The topic this month is "Therapeutic Services for Older Adults". Family Caregiver University is a program of the Caregiver Resource Network, a collaboration of more than 100 agencies that work to help families and caregivers.

March's class is Thursday, March 7, at 1:00 p.m. It lasts two hours and is held at the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan at 3215 Eaglecrest Drive NE in Grand Rapids. Registration is required for participation. You can do that by emailing registration@aaawm.org or calling 616-222-7032. A $5 fee is recommended when you arrive.

