This month’s Project Night Lights is a special Star Wars Edition.

According to Silent Observer, who puts on the special evening event the 2nd Wednesday of every month, there will be a number of Star Wars characters attending tonight to say hello to all the kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The Children's Hospital has a limited supply of light sabers that will be passed out during the event Wednesday, March 13. All the fun starts at 8 p.m. and will go on until 8:40 p.m.

Just like previous months, tirst responders and emergency vehicles will be parked with lights flashing on the top of Spectrum 7’s parking ramp, GRCC’s parking ramp, along Michigan by the hospital and down Bostwick by the Van Andel Institute.

