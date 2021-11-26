'16 Days of Scams': AG Nessel launches series with tips to protect holiday shoppers

The campaign will feature daily consumer alerts on how to best safeguard your wallet and avoid scams this holiday season.

MICHIGAN, USA — With holiday shopping underway, Attorney General Dana Nessel has unveiled a campaign designed to educate shoppers on how to best protect their information both in person and online.

Called "16 Days of Scams," the Attorney General's website and social media will feature consumer alerts each day through Dec. 17 on how to best safeguard your wallet and avoid scams this holiday season.

"The holidays fly by every single year," Nessel said. "And while everyone is focused on celebrating their traditions and checking off those gift lists, it's imperative we all keep in mind ways to protect our personal and bank information from bad actors."

The first alert discusses credit card security, saying that accounts can be better protected by creating a strong password and PIN number for each credit card you use. Statements should also be shredded before being thrown out to protect this information.

Along with this series, Nessel has reissued safety tips for online shopping that Michiganders should keep in mind:

Research the retailer. You will know the business and their existing inventory if you're visiting a store, but on the web some businesses are fabricated by people who just want your credit card information or other personal details. Avoid online retailers if you cannot verify their listed physical locations and customer service phone numbers. Then double check any listed information is legitimate by putting them in an online search.

Do an online image search of the product and any other images the seller has posted to see where the product is coming from, how much it really costs and who else is selling it. Watch this video to learn how to do that.

When making online purchases, pay with a credit card. Credit cards provide protections that allow you to dispute charges if an item is not delivered or is not as advertised.

For those looking to make donations this year, the Attorney General's Office also has a charity database available to identify worthy causes, as well as an alert reminding donators on how to spot illegitimate charities.

The 16 Days of Scams consumer alert series can be viewed on AG Nessel's social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. It can also be seen here.

