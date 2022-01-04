All Summit Sports locations to close 'indefinitely'

The Summit Sports location near the Cannonsburg ski area will be closing its doors. Multiple staff members have reportedly been laid off.

CANNONSBURG, Mich — Summit Sports locations, including the storefront near the Cannonsburg ski area, are closing "indefinitely," staff announced in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Multiple staff members have reportedly been laid off. The closure is in place for the East Lansing, Bloomfield Hills, Brighton and Birmingham locations as well.

Shops will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday for any remaining pick-ups.

No returns or exchanges will be accepted "due to the circumstance of the closing," staff said.

