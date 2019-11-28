WALKER, Mich. — Shoppers added Black Friday shopping to their menu on Thanksgiving Day.

People were lined up at Best Buy on Alpine Avenue before its doors opened at 5 p.m. to begin the sales of its Black Friday deals.

They waited in line to save money on gifts for others and themselves. Gina Denhol came after her Thanksgiving celebration to get the Garmin forerunner smartwatch for a family member, and Camden McCrory got a 50-inch Amazon Fire TV for himself.

McCorry said it was worth it to go Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving Day because he knew the TV he wanted wouldn't be out of stock then.

He only waited in line for 15 minutes and had a "nice experience joking around and having fun" with someone he met in line, he said.

Best Buy stores across the country also opened its doors for Black Friday at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The stores will close at 1 a.m. Friday and reopen at 8 a.m. to continue their sales.

But the well-known technology store isn't the only one that's celebrating Black Friday a day early, so are Walmart, Macy's, JCPenney and Target.

JCPenney opened its doors on Thanksgiving Day at 2 p.m., Macy's and Target at 5 p.m. and Walmart at 6 p.m.

